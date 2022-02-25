Dimmed by pandemic last year, Chandigarh Rose Festival returns with full glory

The annual Rose Festival is set to return with full glory on Friday after only symbolic celebrations last year.

Scheduled at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 16, from February 25 to 27, the festival will mark its 50th anniversary this year.

With the Covid-19 cases ebbing away, most of the regular events will return. However, the popular helicopter ride, which was last available in the festival’s 2020 edition, will not be part of the festival. Also, flower competitions will not be held.

For the three-day event, the municipal corporation has gone all out to adorn the Rose Garden and the Leisure Valley.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon said Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the festival on Friday. The ceremony will feature drums, balloons, bands and folk dance performances from different states.

She said due to Covid protocols, no competitions will be organised, but three high-entertainment musical evenings have been arranged for visitors. Also flower arrangements and other decorations will be showcased.

Through the three days, puppet show, classical and folk songs’ events, dance performances, magic show, live performances by singers Lakhwinder Wadali and Mamta Joshi, and comic performances by Surender Dubey, Manvir Madhur, Deepak Saini, Ruchi Chaturvedi and Parth Naveen will be organised.

A lucky draw with 300 attractive prizes will be held for citizens who submitted feedback on Swachh Survekshan 2022.

“People may tag the social media accounts of Chandigarh municipal corporation in their selfie with the ‘I Love Chandigarh’ and ‘Mission Swachh Chandigarh’ signs, and win exclusive Swachh Survekshan merchandise,” said an MC spokesperson.

Park vehicles only at designated spots

The traffic police have advised people to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots around Rose Garden, including in front of MC Office, Hotel Taj, near RBI, multi-level parking in Sector 17, and backside of Chandigarh and Punjab Police Headquarters in Sector 9.

Pick and drop spots have been designated near Ras Frontier and Neelam Theatre, Sector 17. Vehicles parked in no-parking zones will be towed and can be enquired about at Helpline 1073. Honking should be avoided amid traffic congestion.