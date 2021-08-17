Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Direct selling industry crosses 500-crore mark in Punjab
chandigarh news

Direct selling industry crosses 500-crore mark in Punjab

The IDSA report pegged the gross turnover in Punjab at ₹523 crore in 2019-20, making it one of the largest direct selling markets in the northern region
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Direct selling industry crosses 500-crore mark in Punjab

The direct selling industry in Punjab has crossed the 500-crore mark for the first time, registering a year-on-year growth of around 6%, according to the annual survey report released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) here on Monday.

The IDSA report pegged the gross turnover in Punjab at 523 crore in 2019-20, making it one of the largest direct selling markets in the northern region. About 1.5 lakh people participated in direct selling in the state, said the report released at a press conference.

IDSA treasurer Vivek Katoch thanked the Punjab government and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for notifying the direct selling guidelines last year. The guidelines brought about regulatory clarity for the business model in the state,” he said, adding that the industry also contributed over 60 crore by way of taxes to the state exchequer.

The department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs had notified the direct selling guidelines in November 2020 to further strengthen the regulatory mechanism in the state. The Punjab guidelines have mandated forming a state monitoring authority, comprising of senior officials of different departments of the state government and a subject matter expert nominated by the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP