Launching an attack on the central government over rising inflation and restrictions Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government had pushed the country into an “undeclared lockdown” while hiding the true state of the economy from the people.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with his family during his visit to Takht Patna Sahib on Monday. (PTI)

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Alleging that the Centre artificially suppressed fuel prices until elections and was now burdening citizens afterwards, Mann demanded that the Union government publicly disclose the actual status of India’s oil, gas and gold reserves.

Mann was interacting with the media in Patna after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Harimandir, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Mann said the Narendra Modi-led Centre had imposed an undeclared lockdown in the country. “The consequences of these restrictions are being borne by the entire nation while the Centre continues to hide the real condition of the economy from the people,” he noted.

Targeting the Centre over fuel price hikes, Mann said fuel prices increased by ₹3 per litre and may rise further in the coming days. “Under the guise of war in Gulf countries, people are being crushed under the burden of inflation through repeated fuel price hikes,” said Mann.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Punjab, the CM said the process would begin in the state from June 15 and the AAP had directed all its volunteers to remain vigilant throughout the exercise. “Neither genuine voters will be allowed to be removed nor fake voters will be allowed to be added in Punjab,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Punjab, the CM said the process would begin in the state from June 15 and the AAP had directed all its volunteers to remain vigilant throughout the exercise. “Neither genuine voters will be allowed to be removed nor fake voters will be allowed to be added in Punjab,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It has become a tendency to delete names of genuine voters and add fake voters to electoral rolls, but such incidents would not be allowed in Punjab,” he stated, adding that any attempt to muzzle the democracy in the state will be strongly opposed and given a befitting reply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It has become a tendency to delete names of genuine voters and add fake voters to electoral rolls, but such incidents would not be allowed in Punjab,” he stated, adding that any attempt to muzzle the democracy in the state will be strongly opposed and given a befitting reply. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the seven AAP MPs joining the BJP, the CM said the party met the President and informed her about these anti-party activities while urging action against those involved. He said it was ironic that the BJP had only two MLAs in Punjab for the first time in history but had seven Rajya Sabha members from the state, which he described as “murder of democracy”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the seven AAP MPs joining the BJP, the CM said the party met the President and informed her about these anti-party activities while urging action against those involved. He said it was ironic that the BJP had only two MLAs in Punjab for the first time in history but had seven Rajya Sabha members from the state, which he described as “murder of democracy”. {{/usCountry}}

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