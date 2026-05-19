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Disclose status of India’s fuel, gold reserves: Mann to Centre

Targeting the Centre over fuel price hikes, Bhagwant Mann said fuel prices increased by ₹3 per litre and may rise further in the coming days

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Launching an attack on the central government over rising inflation and restrictions Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government had pushed the country into an “undeclared lockdown” while hiding the true state of the economy from the people.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with his family during his visit to Takht Patna Sahib on Monday. (PTI)

Alleging that the Centre artificially suppressed fuel prices until elections and was now burdening citizens afterwards, Mann demanded that the Union government publicly disclose the actual status of India’s oil, gas and gold reserves.

Mann was interacting with the media in Patna after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Harimandir, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Mann said the Narendra Modi-led Centre had imposed an undeclared lockdown in the country. “The consequences of these restrictions are being borne by the entire nation while the Centre continues to hide the real condition of the economy from the people,” he noted.

Targeting the Centre over fuel price hikes, Mann said fuel prices increased by 3 per litre and may rise further in the coming days. “Under the guise of war in Gulf countries, people are being crushed under the burden of inflation through repeated fuel price hikes,” said Mann.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Disclose status of India’s fuel, gold reserves: Mann to Centre
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Disclose status of India’s fuel, gold reserves: Mann to Centre
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