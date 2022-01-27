Disconnect domestic sewer connection attached to CETP line, Ludhiana MC told

Acting on a complaint against illegal attachment of municipal corporation’s (MC) domestic sewer with the dedicated sewer line of the Focal Point Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Vishwakarma colony of ward number 23, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued a notice to the civic body directing the authorities to immediately disconnect the sewer line and take action against the defaulters.

In a letter dated January 24, it has further been stated that action will be taken against the MC as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, if it fails to disconnect the connection in three days. Further, the MC has also been restrained from any such action in the future.

Earlier on January 20, the dyeing industry representatives stated that the sewer connection was attached to the directions of area councillor Sandeep Kumari’s husband, Gaurav Bhatti, despite objections raised by the industry. The industry anticipated loss to the CETP machinery due to the inflow of domestic sewer waste.

A Focal Point special purpose vehicle’s (SPV) director Rahul Verma said,” The 40 mld Focal Point CETP has been established at Tajpur road at a cost of around ₹96 crore. The sewer connection was attached on the directions of the councillor’s husband and the MC has failed to act on our complaint even after a week. The machinery worth crores installed at the plant can be damaged and the COD level in the treated water has already increased due to the inflow of sewer waste in the plant which is meant to treat industrial waste.”

“ MC officials have assured that they will disconnect the connection by Friday, but if they failed, we will be forced to file an FIR in the case. The industry has been accused of polluting the nullah by dumping untreated waste, but now when we have established the plant to remove the blot, the MC has started dumping waste in the dedicated sewer line of CETP,” said Verma.

Despite attempts to reach MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, he was not available for comments.

Notably, the CETP established on Tajpur road had been in the pipeline since 2014 and was made operational in the first week of January. The plant has been established to stop the untreated waste of the dyeing industry from getting into the Buddha Nullah.

