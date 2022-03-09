Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told

Washington: Religious discrimination and hate crime against the Sikh community in the United States has increased in recent years, a human rights expert told the lawmakers urging the administration and the US Congress to take steps to end this.

“Congress must take action,” Amrith Kaur Aakre told members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties during a recent Congressional hearing on discrimination and civil right. Aakre is legal director of the Sikh Coalition.

“Workplace discrimination harms Sikhs in a range of public and private sector jobs, including transportation, entertainment, healthcare, the military and law enforcement by allowing for the biased interpretation and application of government policies and laws. “We’ve seen Sikhs willing to put their lives on the line in defence of their cities and country, only to be told that uniform and grooming policies prohibit their articles of faith,” she said.

“We have seen Sikhs ordered to cut their hair for work-related drug testing even when alternative means are readily available. And we’ve seen Sikh first responders in the fight against Covid-19 pressured to shave their religiously mandated beards instead of being given appropriate, safe personal protective equipment that doesn’t interfere with their faith,” Aakre said.

Responding to a question, Aakre said Transportation Security Administration (TSA) profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups has always been a problem. Bias against travellers is prevalent at every stage of the travelling process and it starts with the fact that the TSA agents do not receive adequate training on policies or cultural competencies, which is evident from the moment many stigmatized groups arrive at the airport and have to go through behavioural detection before reaching security.

In response to another question from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, she said Sikh American students experience high rate of bullying and harassment in public schools.

“Sikh boys who wear turbans are called terrorists and girls are teased for having long hair. And many of these children are subjected to violence. Our research shows that the majority of Sikh children, over 50%, have endured school bullying. Over two-thirds or 67% reported that they were bullied in school and turban Sikh children experienced bullying at more than double the national rate,” Jackson Lee said.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who is the first and only South Asian American woman elected to the House of Representatives, said 9/11 forever changed what it means to be Muslim, Arab, or South Asian American in America.