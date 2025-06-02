Discuss ‘one nation, one election’ idea in colleges, village chaupals and social media: Saini

The “one nation, one election” concept is not merely a political idea but a vision rooted in national interest, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said calling upon the youth to actively engage in creating a meaningful conversation around this initiative designed to optimise time, resources, and public participation. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flags off a marathon themed "Ek Daud Rashtra ke Naam" in Gurugram on Sunday. (Sourced)

Addressing the people during “Gurugram run” organised on the theme of one nation, one election, the chief minister urged the youth to hold meaningful discussions on this subject in colleges, village chaupals, or on social media platforms.

“This is not just the government’s responsibility; it is a collective effort for nation-building where the role of every citizen is vital,” said Saini further conveying to the youth that only through their active participation can this idea reach every corner of the state.

“When a nation moves forward together, it can overcome every challenge. A unified nation can find solutions to every crisis.”

The chief minister said that “one nation, one election” is not just a slogan but a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for national unity. He described it as part of the larger dream of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, a vision that fosters strength through unity.

Highlighting benefits of simultaneous elections such as “substantial cost savings, more efficient use of administrative resources, and uninterrupted development”, the chief minister stated that this initiative has been designed to give equal opportunities to every citizen, encouraging progress as one nation, moving forward together.

“When the power of youth comes forward, it ignites a wave of change,” he said, adding that the enthusiastic participation of youth in the “Gurugram Run” symbolises the awakening of India’s future.

Haryana industry and commerce minister, Rao Narbir Singh, minister of state for sports, Gaurav Gautam, BJP’s national secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, MLAs Bimla Chaudhary (Pataudi), Mukesh Sharma (Gurugram), Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, former MP Sunita Duggal and other dignitaries were also present.