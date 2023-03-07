Discussion on guv’s address: Change SIT probing Kotkapura incident, says Kunwar Vijay

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former inspector general Punjab Police, Kunwar Vijay Partap on Monday reiterated his demand to form a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probing Kotkapura police firing case, claiming that the present SIT formed during Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure as chief minister cannot deliver justice.

Kunwar Vijay Partap was speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, while taking part in discussion on governor’s address.

“The SIT has filed challan in Kotkapura police firing case. We all know that a members of a big family (apparently referring to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal) have been named as accused in the case. For me, it’s a matter of satisfaction because I have given up my job of an IG for the same cause. However, this SIT cannot provide justice and the way this team is proceeding the issue may continue to haunt Punjab for 200 more years,” said Kunwar Vijay Partap.

The former police officer, who was probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police action cases related to 2015-Bargari sacrilege before he decided to quit the job, said the SIT that has filed challan is working on the brief provided to them by Captain Amarinder Singh’s regime.

“We all know what exactly this brief was. Captain Amarinder never wanted to focus the probe on a particular family (Badals). Even you have also said so in your speeches. I request the government to take note of my request in order to bring justice into the cases,” Kunwar Vijay Partap told the Speaker.

This is for the second time that the former IG and the AAP MLA has raised doubts over the functioning of the SIT led by another ADGP rank officer, L K Yadav. The incumbent SIT had filed challan in the case on February 24 and had put forth then home minister Sukhbir Badal and then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini as the mastermind of using excess police force against the Sikh protestors who had gathered in Kotkapura.

Taking part in the discussions, Nakodar MLA Inder Kaur Mann praised the Bhagwant Mann government for taking decisive action on the issue of corruption. SAD MLA, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi tried to corner the government on the issue of its scheme for the welfare of scheduled castes and said the AAP led government have only used the name of BR Ambedkar for the purpose of getting voters whereas it has not done anything for the welfare of the dalit community.

