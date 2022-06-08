Disgruntled leaders from other parties may join BJP: Shwait Malik

After four former cabinet ministers in the previous Congress government joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the visit of home minister Amit Shah, former state president of the party Shwait Malik said many disgruntled leaders from other political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are in talks with the party and may join the BJP in the coming days.

Malik was visiting the Circuit House to highlight the achievements of the eight years of the BJP government in the country.

When asked about the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the anniversary of Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple on Monday, Malik reiterated the party’s stand and said that BJP workers will continue to strongly oppose the forces trying to divide the country.

He took strong exception to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s comment that every Sikh should learn the use of modern weapons. He said that peace and harmony could not be restored through weapons. “To form a healthy society, gun culture should be discouraged,” said Malik.

High drama as BJP dist gen secy found carrying weapon

High drama took place minutes before the conference of Malik when the police stopped BJP district general secretary Kantendu Sharma from attending a press conference. Sharma was carrying his licenced revolver due to which police denied him entry to the venue. Later, when BJP leaders were informed about the security orders issued, Sharma put his weapon in the car and attended the press conference.