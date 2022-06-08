Disgruntled leaders from other parties may join BJP: Shwait Malik
After four former cabinet ministers in the previous Congress government joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the visit of home minister Amit Shah, former state president of the party Shwait Malik said many disgruntled leaders from other political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are in talks with the party and may join the BJP in the coming days.
Malik was visiting the Circuit House to highlight the achievements of the eight years of the BJP government in the country.
When asked about the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the anniversary of Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple on Monday, Malik reiterated the party’s stand and said that BJP workers will continue to strongly oppose the forces trying to divide the country.
He took strong exception to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s comment that every Sikh should learn the use of modern weapons. He said that peace and harmony could not be restored through weapons. “To form a healthy society, gun culture should be discouraged,” said Malik.
High drama as BJP dist gen secy found carrying weapon
High drama took place minutes before the conference of Malik when the police stopped BJP district general secretary Kantendu Sharma from attending a press conference. Sharma was carrying his licenced revolver due to which police denied him entry to the venue. Later, when BJP leaders were informed about the security orders issued, Sharma put his weapon in the car and attended the press conference.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
