Drug smuggling case: Mohali court dismisses Raj Jit’s interim bail application

The local court on Friday dismissed the interim bail application of dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab Police Raj Jit Singh Hundal, who has been named in a drug smuggling case.

HS Dhanoa appearing on behalf of the sacked AIG had moved an application under Section 70(2) of the CrPC to cancel/recall/revoke the arrest warrants and Section 67 of the CrPC. The court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla dismissed the bail application and initiated proclamation proceedings.

“We are waiting for the detailed orders,” Dhanoa said.

The prosecution lawyer pleaded before the court that Raj jit’s arrest was essential as any relief to the accused may hamper the course of the investigation.

Earlier, the court issued warrants against Raj Jit directing him to be present before the court on or before August 17, and the police was directed to submit a report on or before July 15.

The action was taken after the warrants of arrest issued against Raj Jit Singh remained unexecuted. Even on May 18, warrants of arrest were received back unexecuted and fresh warrants of arrest were ordered to be issued against Raj Jit Singh for May 31.

On May 31, an application was filed by investigating agency seeking issuance of the proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against Raj Jit Singh, but on the same day counsel for defence HS Dhanoa appeared on behalf of the sacked AIG and moved an application under Section 70(2) of the CrPC to cancel/recall/revoke the arrest warrants and section 67 of the CrPC.

Raj Jit was dismissed from service by the state government on April 17 on “drug charges — colluding with smugglers and framing innocent persons in false cases and running an extortion racket along with another cop, Inderjit Singh”. He is also facing a vigilance bureau probe into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

