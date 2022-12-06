Dispute over common loo led to Baltana woman’s murder: Cops

A dispute over the common toilet led to the murder of the 35-year-old woman in Ekta Vihar Colony of Baltana, Zirakpur, on November 14, police said on Monday.

Cracking the case within 10 days, police on Sunday arrested two brothers, residing in the neighbourhood of the victim, from their native Dumri in Bihar’s Motihari district.

Identified as Pawan Singh Rana and Jhunu Kumar, the accused work as labourers in Mohali and had fled to their home state after murdering Gayatri Devi by slitting her throat, said police.

Police are also investigating the role of Pawan’s wife, as she was allegedly present in the house when her husband and brother-in-law killed the victim but didn’t inform the police.

“Both families had several altercations in the past over the common toilet and when another argument erupted on November 24, the brothers murdered Devi in a fit of rage. The duo stayed at several hideouts in nearby states and eventually fled to Bihar from where they were nabbed,” said Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The SSP added that while Pawan didn’t have a criminal past, his brother was involved in a criminal case in his home district.

The murder had come to the fore after Devi’s husband, Bahadur, returned home from work after she didn’t attend his phone calls. On reaching home, he found the main door locked from outside. After he broke open the lock, he found his wife lying in a pool of blood.

Police had already booked Pawan on Bahadur’s suspicion. But when cops raided his house, he, along with his wife and four-month-old daughter, were not found and their mobile phones were also switched off.

DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said the murder case was cracked by a team working under the supervision of SP (Rural) Navreet Singh Virk.

“With the help of human and technical inputs, and persistent efforts, the accused were nabbed in coordination with the Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and UP Police,” he added.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.