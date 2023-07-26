Amid heavy rains, 17 govt schools in border areas of Ferozepur, Fazilka to remain closed till July 29
The district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of seven government schools in Ferozepur and 10 in Fazilka till July 29 due to continuous rain in certain border villages.
District magistrate Rajesh Dhiman exercising his authority under Section 144 of the Criminal Code 1973, declared closure of seven government schools in Ferozepur district. This decision was made after a request from the district education officers in Ferozepur.
The closure period spans from July 25 to July 29, and applies to the following schools in Ferozepur district: Government Middle School, Alwala, Government Senior Secondary School, Dhira Ghara, Government Senior Secondary School, Nau Behram Sher Singh Wala, Government Primary Schools, Dhira Ghara, Nihala Lawera, Kale Ke Hithar, and Bandala.
The DEOs reported that the floodwaters have entered the schools, posing safety risks for students.
Meanwhile, in Fazilka, district magistrate Senu Duggal also issued orders for the closure of 10 government schools in flood-affected areas until July 29.
The schools, falling under Block Fazilka 2 and Guru Harsahai 3, include Government Senior Secondary School, Jhangar Bhaini, Government Primary School, Gulaba Bhaini, Government Primary School, Dhani Sadda Singh, Government Primary School, Dona Nanaka, Government Primary School, Teja Ruhela, Government Primary School, Gatti Number 1, Government Primary School, Muhar Jamsar, Government Primary School, Mahatma Nagar, Government Primary School, Dhani Natha Singh, and Government Primary School, Attu Wala.
All other schools in the districts, except those mentioned above, will remain open.
