Ambala DBA calls for indefinite strike against ‘police action’

The District Bar Association (DBA), Ambala, on Monday called for indefinite suspension of work after the police tried to arrest an advocate from the court complex.

The District Bar Association (DBA), Ambala, on Monday called for indefinite suspension of work after the police tried to arrest an advocate from the court complex. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DBA president Rohit Jain alleged that the cops called advocate Narender Sharma from the courtroom on the pretext of having some discussion but tried to arrest him.

Baldev Nagar station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar told Jain and other lawyers that Sharma, accused in nearly 10 cases, was being taken for questioning.

Jain said, “Our concern is how can the police arrest an advocate from a courtroom. I called a meeting and passed a resolution to condemn the police action. Further, we decided to indefinitely suspend work till action is taken against the cops involved.”

There has been no word from the police administration yet on the episode.