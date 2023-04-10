Ludhiana health officials on toes as dist reports 25 fresh Covid cases

With 25 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported from the district on Sunday, at a positivity rate of 2.35%, the health department announced the decision to conduct mock drills on Monday and Tuesday and assess pandemic-preparation.

Ludhiana health department officials are on their toes as the district reported 25 fresh Covid cases. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fresh infections has taken the district’s total tally to 1,13,807.

As per guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, mock drills on emergency response for handling of Covid -19 cases at government hospitals include laboratory investigation, assessment of healthcare workers and appointment of public health specialists to create mass awareness.

In the directions used by MoHFW, hospitals should ensure availability of kits required for collection, lock bags, cold chain etc. as part of laboratory investigations.

“All lab investigations of a Covid-19 suspect case should be restricted to a bare minimum as deemed appropriate by the treating physician till such time as the confirmatory Covid-19 tests are made available. After confirmation proper bio safety precautions should be observed if any invasive investigations are done” said the letter issued to all the government hospitals on behalf of the Union health minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this mock drill doctors, nurses, technicians will also undergo knowledge and skill-assessment and requisite training will be provided to fill any gaps.

A microbiologist, meanwhile, shall be posted for supervising samples-collection and transportation to designated laboratories.

Public health specialists will also be engaged to advise about the reduction of infection in the medical care facility. They will also supervise the handing over of discharged patients’ data to state surveillance teams for monitoring purposes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON