Ludhiana district logs five Covid cases

The district logged five fresh Covid cases on Tuesday as the active caseload dropped to 67. The positivity rate stood at 0.70%.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed a drop from nine to two in isolation wards of various hospitals.

As per data shared by civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,491 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started and 3,027 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, as many as 718 samples were sent for Covid testing.