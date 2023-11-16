Diwali: Consumers find fungus in HP Milkfed sweets, probe ordered

The Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation (MILKFED) has come under scrutiny for distributing sweets contaminated with fungus during the Diwali festivities. After issues were flagged by consumers, some of whom returned the sweets on noticing fungus, the government has initiated a probe into the allegations. It has been alleged that in order to meet the requirements during the festive season, the federation had outsourced procurement of sweets.

The government has formed a committee to investigate the matter

Out of the sweets bought by the federation from a producer in Chandigarh’s Kharar, a batch is alleged to have been contaminated by fungus.

According to sources, the contaminated sweets, including the popular Doda Barfi, were sourced from Chandigarh and repackaged in MILKFED’s packets.

The discovery was made when consumers noticed visible fungus on the sweets, prompting some to return their purchases. Despite written complaints and emails to the federation’s management, consumers claim to have received no satisfactory response, further denting the agency’s reputation.

Animal husbandry department secretary Rakesh Kanwar has acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, stating, “This callousness cannot be overlooked. A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the level at which such a blunder has taken place.”

Several consumers have reported discrepancies between the packaging date, October 30, 2023, and the expiry date, April 29, 2025, on the sweet boxes, raising doubts about the quality control measures implemented by the federation.

While it remains uncertain if anyone has fallen ill after consuming the contaminated sweets, the federation sold them on a large scale during Diwali.

The government has formed a committee to investigate the matter. The committee, comprising senior manager plants Preeti Mukhi, assistant controller Tejeshwar Sharma and member secretary Sandeep Kumar will submit a report within 10 days.

Federation officials admitted that the sweets were procured from M/s Chandigarh Sweets, acknowledging a lapse in quality.

The federation, which set a target of selling over 800 quintals sweets, now faces a severe blow to its reputation as consumers question the safety and hygiene of its products.

