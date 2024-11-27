Diya grabs lead on Day 1 of golf tourney

Diya Brar led the open gross category with score of 73 on the first day of the 30th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Championship which started at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Hazel Chauhan, in second place scored 74 in the first round. A golfer in action during the 30th Punjab Open golf Tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

Heena Khera shot 77 to for third spot and Gauri Sharma and Ojaswani Saraswat took fourth spot after scoring 79 each. As many as 97 golfers teed-off on day-1. In the golden girl category, 88-year-old Gurbirinder Johal and 82-year-old Pramila Chari started the game. Nine-year-old Gairat Kaur Kahlon started as the youngest golfer. Rabab Kaur Kahlon, in fifth position, scored 80. Charvi Vaid and Shikha Meelu shot 83 each to be placed at joint-7 spot while Raza Kaur and Tanisha Kalyan are at joint-8 spot with 84. Lavanya Mahajan and Precious Bansal shot 85 to be placed at joint-9. Pooja Ahluwalia and Shubhra Mishra made it to the top 10. Ramesh Vinayak, executive editor, Hindustan Times, did ceremonial tee off.

Players from Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Bhuvneshwar, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi and Punjab have come to be a part of the championship.