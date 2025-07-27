The Punjab government has made available transport department’s 30 services, including registration certificate (RC) and driving licence (DL), at sewa kendras besides offering the same through doorstep delivery to eliminate the need for applicants to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) or rely on agents, said Aman Arora, minister of good governance and information technology (GG&IT), on Saturday. DL, RC among 30 transport services now at sewa kendras, says Punjab minister Aman Arora

Arora was chairing a meeting at MGSIPA with deputy commissioners and other officers to review the implementation of the recently launched revenue and transport services at sewa kendras and also the doorstep delivery service.

Notably, revenue department’s six services, including deed registration, mutation on the basis of inheritance, mutation on the basis of registered deed, fardbadar (correction in records), rapat, request for subscription and digital signed copy of fard and transport department’s 30 services including RC & DL are available at sewa kendras and via doorstep delivery by dialling helpline number 1076 under “Bhagwan Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar” scheme.

Arora directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the smooth implementation of this initiative and take strict action against any official found forcing citizens to make multiple visits to government offices by raising unwarranted objections for these services of revenue and transport departments.

He also asked the DCs to raise awareness among the public about accessing these services conveniently at sewa kendras and through doorstep delivery.

Additional chief secretary (revenue) Anurag Verma, additional chief secretary (good governance & IT) MDK Tiwari, administrative secretary (transport) Varun Roojam, revenue secretary Sonali Giri among others were present.