DMCH, GADVASU observe Anti-microbial Awareness Week
chandigarh news

DMCH, GADVASU observe Anti-microbial Awareness Week

DMCH and GADAVSU lobserved Anti-microbial Awareness Week by holding various activities including poster making, slogan writing, quizzes and expert lectures
DMCH and GADVASU observed Anti-microbial Awareness Week by organising various activities. (AP)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital observed Anti-microbial Awareness Week by holding various activities including poster making, slogan writing and quizzes. The department of microbiology, in association with the hospital infection control team, conducted a public awareness session in the OPD area to sensitise people on the appropriate use of antibiotics.

Postgraduation students were sensitised about the interpretation of microbiology culture reports, antibiotic policy and audit. These sessions were conducted by Dr Veenu Gupta, HoD, microbiology; Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor, department of medicine and by Dr Sandeep Kaushal, professor and head of department, pharmacology.

Dr Ashwani K Chaudhary, medical superintendent and chairperson, Infection Control Committee, DMCH, appreciated the efforts of the organising team for conducting the events. In his message, Dr Sarit Sharma, professor, department of community medicine and in-charge of Infection Control Committee advised the public to not take antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription.

GADVSU: Experts stress on collaborative effort

The Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised various activities on World Antimicrobial Awareness (AMR) Week under the theme “spread awareness, stop resistance”. The week-long event commenced with expert lectures by Dr Pallab Ray and Dr Manisha Biswal, professors at department of medical microbiology, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The speakers stressed upon the need to target human, animal and environmental sectors holistically and the importance of infection control and prevention to tackle the emerging AMR challenge. The events were inaugurated by Dr JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU, who stated that different sectors are responsible for AMR emergence and must should collaborate to tackle this issue.

The organising secretaries of the event, Randhir Singh, professor and Simranpreet Kaur, associate professor, Centre for One Health, stressed on prudent use of antibiotics.

