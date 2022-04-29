Ludhiana | DMCH in collaboration with AOI launches Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy Varian Halcyon E

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH Cancer Care Centre) in collaboration with American Oncology Institute (AOI) launched Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy technology ‘Varian Halcyon E’ on Thursday.

Chief guest Gurpreet Bassi (Gogi), MLA Ludhiana West, along with DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, principal Dr Sandeep Puri and vice-principal Dr GS Wander graced the occasion.

Varian Halcyon E system worth nearly ₹16-crore delivers highly targeted cancer treatments with extreme precision and accuracy at a speed up to four times the standard technology.

It further simplifies critical techniques such as craniospinal irradiation (CSI) for patients with central nervous system malignancies. The facility optimises image-guided radiotherapies such as cone-beam CT imaging within 17 seconds and helps in speeding up the treatment process.

Gogi said he has been told that the new machine will provide affordable treatment to cancer patient which would be covered under Mukh Mantri Punjab Cancer Raahat Kosh Scheme of ₹1.5 lakh.

Gupta said, “DMCH Cancer Care Centre is committed to offer advanced technology to simplify virtually every aspect of treatment for the benefit of our patients. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide. We aim to deliver high-quality, faster patient outcomes and constantly strive to make healthcare accessible for all.”

Puri said, “Punjab recorded the highest estimated number of cancer cases in the region between 2018-2020. With the latest technology and state-of-the-art facility, we will accelerate screening and treatment for cancer patients in Punjab. The facility will help us further to deliver high-quality treatment empowering us to care for many more patients.”