DMCH makes school kids aware of organ donation

Ludhiana: The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness programme on “body and organ donation – ultimate gift to mankind”- for the medical students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, here on Wednesday. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness programme on “body and organ donation – ultimate gift to mankind”- for the medical students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road. (HT Photo)

DMCH principal Dr GS Wander, in his address, motivated the class 12 students to become good doctors. He highlighted that this profession has always been a noble one, and there is immense satisfaction when a patient is treated.

He also answered the queries of students on medical profession and how to maintain balance between professional and personal life.

Academics Dean Dr Sandeep Kaushal gave tips on judicious use of internet resources for references.

The students were made aware of the organs like heart, liver, kidney etc. which can be donated by brain-dead persons. After death, the cornea and whole body can be donated. The faculty of the Anatomy department, later, showed the students human organs taken from donated bodies to encourage organ donation.