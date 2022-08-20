DMU train hits truck at railway crossing in Hoshiarpur

A truck driver had a narrow escape when a DMU train bound for Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in Mandiala village, about 16 kilometres from here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the truck carrying LPG gas cylinders was going from Jalandhar to the bottling plant near Mandiala village, they said. When it reached the railway crossing gate, the diesel multiple unit (DMU) train coming from Hoshiarpur side hit the rear side of the truck and also dragged it for some distance, police said. Station superintendent Nasrala Railway Station, Mohan Singh said the DMU train remained stranded for around three hours at the accident site.

However, no loss of life was reported. The railway staff brought a crane to the accident site and the truck was towed to the side. Thereafter, the rail traffic resumed.

A case under relevant sections of the Railways Act has been registered against the gateman on duty in this regard.

