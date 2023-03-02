Do not issue harsh orders, Ludhiana industry urges PPCB

Raising the issue of imposition of heavy penalties by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the representatives of the Ludhiana industry on Thursday urged the state pollution body to not issue harsh orders if a deficiency is found but instead give the defaulter a patient hearing.

Ludhiana industry representatives and officials of the PPCB during the meeting in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issue was highlighted during a meeting of industry representatives with senior officials of the PPCB.

Several issues concerning the Ludhiana industry, such as closure of units in mix land areas, need for rain water harvesting, grant for permanent consent for green category units and need for setting up a standard operating procedure for the industry so they can self-audit were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was felicitated by Pankaj Sharma, member, PPCB and was attended by all leading industry associations of Ludhiana.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), suggested that old parameters of pollution control board such as sound pollution parameters, air pollution standards and others be revised, as noise pollution is now much more than the set parameters for industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The industrialists also raised the issue of imposition of heavy penalties by PPCB with the officials, asking for bank guarantees in lieu of power reconnections.

The PPCB was also urged to ease norms while dealing with the MSME sector in green category.

Besides, the industrialists suggested the officials to not issue harsh orders if default/ deficiency is found, but instead, the concerned unit owner should be given a patient hearing so as to create awareness, the industrialists said.

PPCB officials requested industry representatives to create awareness among members to avail VDS scheme which will lapse by March 31.

The officials also supported the government’s initiatives of ‘say no to plastics’.

“Entrepreneurs should come forward to donate canvas bags and paper bags,” said the PPCB officials to industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gulshan Rai, chief environmental engineer and R.K. Ratra, senior environmental engineer, PPCB, assured that the issues will be resolved on priority.