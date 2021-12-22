Doctor couple booked for using restricted drug at Zirakpur hospital

Giving restricted tramadol injections to dengue and Covid-19 patients has landed a Zirakpur-based doctor couple in trouble.

Police have booked Dr Vinod Barwal and Dr Pragati Barwal under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, following a report by Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Bawa.

On October 14, the district administration, health department and police had conducted a surprise check at the couple’s Swastik Hospital on Ghazipur Road, Zirakpur, and sealed it after finding major irregularities.

During the raid they found an attendant treating patients as a qualified doctor.

The teams also found restricted tramadol injections being used to treat Covid and dengue patients. Following these discoveries, the administration recommended an FIR against the hospital management and necessary action to the Mohali civil surgeon.