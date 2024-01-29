Doctor donates father’s organs at Chandigarh’s PGIMER, saves two lives

A young doctor from Patiala donated his father’s organs at PGIMER, Chandigarh, giving two patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease a second chance at life. A Patalia-based doctor donates father’s organs at PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Files)

The patient, Nachhatter Singh, 58, was admitted to PGIMER on January 9, following a brain bleed. The prognosis being poor, Nachhatter could not be revived and was pronounced brain dead on January 16.

On being informed, the family showcased exceptional initiative and expressed willingness to donate the patient’s organs. With his mother supporting him, Dr Kamal consented to donate his father’s organs.

Following the family’s consent, the kidneys retrieved from the donor were transplanted to two terminally ill patients dependent on kidney dialysis for long.

“It is a bittersweet moment for our family. Losing my father is undoubtedly heartbreaking, but being able to contribute to the lives of others through organ donation brings a sense of purpose to this loss. My father’s legacy lives on in the lives he has saved,” said Dr Kamal.

Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER, and nodal officer, ROTTO (North), said, “Any initiative, however difficult, becomes successful when the community owns it and takes it forward.These families are the bedrock of the cadaver donation programme as they sustain faith for the cause. The donor’s story is a story of resurrection and of good coming full circle.”