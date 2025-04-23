Menu Explore
Doctor’s gold chain snatched during morning walk in Mohali’s Aerocity

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 23, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Before the victim, a doctor, could react, the snatchers sped away on their motorcycle; a snatching case was registered on her complaint

Bike-borne snatchers made off with a 35-year-old doctor’s gold chain while she was out for a morning walk in Aerocity’s Block-C on Monday.

The victim, Dr Archana Jain, told Mohali police that the snatchers’ faces were covered. (HT)

The victim, Dr Archana Jain, told police that the snatchers’ faces were covered. After zipping past her, they made a sudden U-turn and pulled off her 20-gm gold chain. Before she could react, they sped away on their motorcycle. A snatching case was registered.

Dr Jain, who is scheduled to travel to Ambala for work in two days, said the incident left her shaken. “I feel fortunate the situation didn’t turn violent,” she said.

A case under Section 304 of BNS, which deals with snatching, was registered.

Residents have previously raised concerns about limited daytime security in Aerocity, as private security patrols are usually active only during night hours.

On January 27,  three bike-borne miscreants had robbed a petrol pump manager of his scooter and fled with a bag containing cash worth 5.27 lakh at Aerocity’s Block-E.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Doctor’s gold chain snatched during morning walk in Mohali’s Aerocity
