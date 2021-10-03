Document forgery for job: HC denies bail to Panchkula ASI hired 22 years ago

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the bail plea of a Panchkula assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was booked for allegedly submitting fake certificates during his recruitment 22 years ago.

ASI Dharampal was booked in February following a complaint by his own brother.

An inquiry had revealed that when appointed as a constable in 1989, Dharampal had submitted that he had passed Class 10 from the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, whereas during the probe, he switched the board to Delhi Open School.

While seeking bail, the ASI had told the court that he had an unblemished record and was presently at the fag end of his career. He claimed that he had been falsely implicated by his brothers due to a property dispute. Denying any forgery, he submitted that he had lost the certificates.

Not agreeing with the arguments, the bench of justice GS Gill observed,“This court is not to be influenced solely by the fact as to why the FIR has been lodged, but is expected to examine the allegations levelled therein and as to whether the same prima facie have any semblance of truth or not.”

The court added that in case the ASI had actually passed Class 10 from the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, he would certainly have a supporting document.

Even if it is assumed that he had lost the certificate, still, being a cop, he can be expected to be smart enough to get a duplicate certificate issued, the bench said, taking note of the fact that he did not present any such certificate which would compel the court to believe that there is an element of truth in his argument.