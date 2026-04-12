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Dog bite cases surge as sterilisation drive lags in Ludhiana

Dog bite cases rose from 31,054 in 2024 to 37,200 in 2025, while the MC sterilised only around 12,000 dogs during the year, according to health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:34 am IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
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A steady rise in dog bite cases in Ludhiana has brought the municipal corporation’s sterilisation drive under scrutiny, with officials and animal welfare groups flagging gaps in coverage, funding and infrastructure.

The disparity has raised concerns over the effectiveness of population control measures. (HT File)

Dog bite cases rose from 31,054 in 2024 to 37,200 in 2025, while the MC sterilised only around 12,000 dogs during the year, according to health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra.

The disparity has raised concerns over the effectiveness of population control measures.

Members of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPAC) attributed the slow pace to inadequate financial support. A member, requesting anonymity, said sterilisation at private clinics costs around 7,000 per dog, whereas MC tenders provide only 1,200– 1,500.

“Even the consumables required for the procedure cost over 1,000,” the member said.

The process also involves keeping dogs under observation for around five days and managing post-operative complications, which limits the number of procedures that can be carried out.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dog bite cases surge as sterilisation drive lags in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dog bite cases surge as sterilisation drive lags in Ludhiana
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