Dog blood transfusion training held at Ludhiana vet university

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav—75 years of India’s independence, the department of veterinary medicine, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a three-day training programme on “Practical tips on anaemia and blood transfusion in dogs”, which concluded on Monday.

GADVASU authorities claimed that it is the first ever training programme dedicated to transfusion of blood and its components in dogs in North India. The blood transfusion unit at GADVASU is the first in North India to separate the whole blood into different components, such as packed RBCs, platelets and plasma, and transfuse the need-based blood component into the recipient patient. In this way, blood from a single donor dog can be transfused to three different dogs based on their requirements.

Course director and blood transfusion unit in-charge Dr Shukriti Sharma stated that the training was specifically designed for field veterinarians, clinicians and young budding postgraduates, involved in pet practice for diagnosis and treatment of anaemia to increase their professional competency.

Various lectures and practical demonstrations for diagnosis of anaemia and transfusion of blood and its components following cross-matching, blood typing and screening of donor dogs for infectious pathogens, were carried out. Besides, practical demonstrations on ancillary diagnostic techniques such as echocardiography and blood pressure measurement were also demonstrated.

Dean, postgraduate studies, Dr SK Uppal emphasised on the need for blood transfusion in dogs to save the lives of severely anaemic dogs. At the valedictory function, director of research, Dr JPS Gill appreciated the efforts of Tanya Garg of India for Animals and Sudhir Bisht of Global Aid Unlimited, who had arranged at least 100 donor dogs for the blood transfusion unit.

Dr Sharma requested all dog owners to come forward and donate the blood as there was still a great scarcity of donor dogs, and many dogs died due to shortage of blood or its components.