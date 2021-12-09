Domestic help held for duping NRI employer in Chandigarh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police have arrested a 21-year-old domestic help for stealing her employer’s debit card and withdrawing 5 lakh from the bank account.

The accused has been identified as Sarojni, aka Roshni, who belongs to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

Complainant Kanan Singal, who is a non-resident Indian, said Sarojni was working and staying at her house in Sector 34, Chandigarh, for the past five years.

Singal said her children are settled abroad and she keeps visiting Chandigarh regularly. She came out to know about the crime after receiving a message about 40,000 being withdrawn from her account on December 6. On further checking her bank statements, Singal realised that she had been duped of 5 lakh through various withdrawals.

Investigations led the police to her domestic help. They have recovered 3.7 lakh besides the debit card from her. Booked for theft and cheating, she was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police remand.

RELATED STORIES

“The accused used to withdraw money using the debit card, and in order to avoid getting caught, she used to keep the card back. She even deleted the alerts sent by the bank on Singal’s mobile,” said an investigating official.

Man loses 8.1L in online fraud

A Manimajra resident lost 8.1 lakh to an online fraudster who was posing as a bank employee.

Victim Hans Raj told police that he received a call from the fraudster, who told him that his credit card is about to expire and needs an online approval to remain operational.

The fake bank employee then shared a link through WhatsApp. When Hans Raj clicked it, 8.1 lakh were debited from his account. A case has been registered.

