Don’t allow yoga sessions in gurdwaras: Jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday asked gurdwara management committees not to organise or permit yoga sessions within gurdwara premises saying it has no place in Sikhism.

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

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While delivering katha (discourse) of daily hukamnama at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex, Giani Gargaj said several Sikh youths had recently raised concerns about yoga programmes being conducted at some gurdwaras.

Explaining the Sikh perspective, he said that while the literal meaning of yoga is union with God, the form commonly practised today primarily involves physical exercises and breathing techniques.

He clarified that there is no objection to individuals performing such exercises in their homes, but organising yoga sessions inside gurdwaras, including in langar halls or diwan halls, was inconsistent with Sikh teachings.

“Gurdwaras were established as places where devotees connect with Gurbani and the Shabad. Introducing yoga activities within gurdwara premises distracts devotees from the Guru’s message,” he said.

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