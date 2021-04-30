Don’t choke our hospitals, says Chandigarh adviser on outsider influx

UT adviser Manoj Parida on Thursday appealed to Chandigarh residents not to “choke” the city’s health infrastructure by “inviting friends and relatives from outside”.

Amid an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh is witnessing an influx of patients from the region and from even as far as Bihar. With New Delhi and its adjoining cities the worst hit and grappling with bed and oxygen shortage, hospitals in the city, particularly private ones, are receiving dozens of requests from there for admitting patients. At present, around 25 patients from Delhi NCR are admitted in city hospitals.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had claimed that the majority of beds in Chandigarh hospitals were occupied by people from other states. Data shared by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday confirmed that only 30% patients at its dedicated Covid-19 hospital were from the city, while Punjab accounted for the bulk.

On Thursday, Parida said: “Please do not choke our hospital infrastructure by inviting friends and relatives from outside, needing indoor Covid treatment. Our hospital beds are almost full.”

‘We politely refuse non-serious patients’

A senior doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, wishing not to be named, said: “One day we received five patients from Delhi, who were admitted at the Sector-48 hospital. To date, 12 patients from that region have come. Though we are not encouraging them, we cannot refuse a patient who needs treatment. There are verbal orders from the administration to politely refuse admission in case the patients are not serious.”

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, which has seen cumulative 17 admissions since March last year, currently there are 11 persons from Delhi admitted at the institute.

“Patients land up in the emergency block of the hospital and there is no scope for us to refuse them on the grounds of empathy, but with our resources getting exhausted, we are also helpless,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

The small private hospitals that can cater upto 20-30 patients say that dozens of calls were being received daily, requesting for oxygen beds and ventilators. However, due to full occupancy, they were not able to accommodate, they added.

“Though our first priority is accomodating people from Chandigarh, if we receive patients who require intensive intervention, we have no option but to refuse them,” said Dr Sanjay Bansal of Eden Hospital.

