Don’t harass bizmen, Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema warns tax officials

Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday issued instructions to the taxation commissioner to ensure that no officer from the tax department harasses any businessman or trader in the state. Cabinet minister Harpal Cheema

Cheema said he got reports that some officers of the goods and services tax department were harassing businessmen and traders during the festive season. “Taking swift action, I have immediately issued instructions to the GST commissioner to halt any such activities,” said minister Cheema while emphasising that the festivals are a time for everyone to celebrate with joy and unity, and as such, all raids have been ordered to stop immediately.

The cabinet minister also urged traders and businessmen that if they experience any sort of harassment from inspectors or other officers of the taxation department, they should immediately report such incidents directly to his office. He said such complaints can be registered by calling 0175-2921005 or 2225192. “Strict action will be taken against any GST officials if found guilty of harassing traders,” he warned.

Congratulating all businessmen on the occasion of the upcoming festivals, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting their interests.