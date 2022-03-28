Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Don’t indulge in malpractices: Panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal warns officials
Don’t indulge in malpractices: Panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal warns officials

Panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said officials found negligent or involved in malpractices won’t be spared
Don't indulge in malpractices: Panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal warns officials
Don’t indulge in malpractices: Panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal warns officials (HT File)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Stressing zero tolerance towards corrupt practices, Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday warned officials not to indulge in any sort of malpractices, especially while conducting development works in villages.

Dhaliwal said that officials won’t be spared if their direct or indirect share is found in materials used for the development works in villages such as interlocking tiles, bricks, cement among other things.

He warned officials not to indulge in any sort of malpractices or ask for commission from any sarpanch.

Dhaliwal said that all development works in the villages should be executed with proper planning and drawings from the technical branches.

He said that the minimum durability of development works should be 25 years and only quality material should be used for carrying out development works.

“If the estimates and drawings of development works of villages are not up to mark, officers of the technical branches would also be held responsible,” he said.

He asked all the department officials in the state to call gram sabhas in all the villages on June 26.

The minister said that awareness campaign should be carried out in villages about the importance of gram sabhas through various mediums.

He said that the main agenda of the AAP government is to make Punjab corruption free and provide hassle free services to the people.

Dhaliwal called for participation of all the zila parishad, block samitee chairmans and members during his meetings in the districts and blocks regarding development works irrespective of any political affiliation. He also directed the officials to carry out all the development works without any political pressure or discrimination.

