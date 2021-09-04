Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don't indulge in politics over Jallianwala Bagh memorial: Bitta
Don't indulge in politics over Jallianwala Bagh memorial: Bitta

AMRITSAR Former Congress leader and chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman Maninderjit Singh Bitta on Friday justified the revamp of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, saying that no one should indulge in politics over the national memorial
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) Maninderjit Singh Bitta at the Jallianwala Bagh on Friday.

AMRITSAR

Former Congress leader and chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) chairman Maninderjit Singh Bitta on Friday justified the revamp of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, saying that no one should indulge in politics over the national memorial.

He, along with other volunteers, visited the renovated memorial recently unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the controversy over the renovation.

Talking to mediapersons, Bitta said: “I used to visit Jallianwala bagh along with my grandfather during my childhood. As per my observation, the beatification done by the Union government is remarkable. If anyone has observed any flaw in the renovation, he or she can write to the government in this regard. However, we should not indulge in politics over the martyrs’ memorial.”

“I was a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust in 1993. At that time, I introduced light and sound show and installed ‘amar jyoti’ involving a grant of 4 crore by the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. If the government has renovated it now, it is a step taken in the right direction,” he said.

He refused to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the revamp of the national memorial.

