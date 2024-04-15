Don’t make baseless allegations against CM: Vikramaditya to Kangana

Day after he was announced as a Congress nominee from the Mandi parliamentary seat, public works minister Vikramaditya Singh asked actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is his Bharatiya Janata Party pick from the seat, to at least do her “homework”. He cautioned her on making “baseless allegations” against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He advised leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to be concerned about his party. (HT File)

“She (Kangana) starts reading out the papers handed to her. She doesn’t know anything about finances or where the money is being used,” said the scion of erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state.

“I respect her a lot. But I would urge her that before levelling allegations, she should read the data. The allegations she is levelling against the CM in rallies, where she is going without doing her homework,” he said, and added that “Kangana should understand the seriousness.”

“You are handed over a piece of paper in the morning and you just read it out aloud. This is not correct. Understand the issues first...This ‘Hindutva path’ and her branding of others as anti-Hindus is not going to help the BJP and its candidate. We are bigger Hindus than them,” said the minister.

He added that it was his late father, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who got the Dev Sadan constructed in Mandi and started honorarium for the deities visiting Kullu Dushera.

He advised leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to be concerned about his party. “He should be concerned about the brewing rebellion within the BJP, rather than raising his concern about Congress,” Vikramaditya said.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh termed BJP’s manifesto as a gimmick. “The BJP should first give an account of its previous announcements and tell the country how many of its promises it has fulfilled,” she said.

Kangana attacks Cong over ‘unmet’ promises

Kangana on Sunday attacked the Congress over “unmet” poll guarantees deplored CM Sukhu.

“I feel delighted to have arrived at the holy land of Seraj. I welcome you all from the core of my heart,“she said while addressing party workers at Bali Chowki, a part of Jai Ram’s home turf.

“Have they ever respected the great men, such as Ambedkar, Vallabh Bhai Patel or Sawarkar? I will remember throughout my life the way you welcomed me with warmth,” Kangana said. She addressed former CM Jai Ram Thakur as her “elder brother “.

“People remember Jai Ram for his work. It is his guidance that you all consider me a part of this party. People have accepted me the way they accepted Jai Ram. This is an important day since it coincides with the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Baba Ambedkar was a great son he taught us the way of living on this earth. He worked towards eradicating social evils in the society and it is because of him that society has improved,” she added.

Jai Ram mocked the Congress announcement of candidates.

“It’s after a long time that they announced their candidate. All the time they had been inquiring about who will contest against Kangana,” he said, and added that he doesn’t want to make any personal attack on anyone

“But let me make clear that the Congress government in Himachal is on its way out,” he added.