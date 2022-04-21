Don’t play politics on SYL canal: Sukhbir to Kejriwal
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal not to play politics on the sensitive issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.
He suggested Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to urge his party’s convener to withdraw the guarantee given on the issue to the people of Haryana.
Talking to the media at Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi, the SAD chief said the AAP had again started befooling Punjabis. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema has now announced that the state’s waters would not flow into Haryana, even as a Rajya Sabha MP belonging to AAP had given a guarantee on behalf of Kejriwal in Haryana that water from the SYL canal would irrigate each and every field in the state.
“The conduct of the AAP had the potential to inflame sentiments in the entire region, and the silence maintained by Bhagwant Mann on the matter was being read as a weakness by Punjabis,” said Sukhbir, adding that it seems Mann knows the real intentions of Kejriwal, which the latter has made public earlier also by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court demanding water be released to Haryana and Delhi through the SYL canal.
If Mann does not ask Kejriwal to withdraw the guarantee given Haryana, he should be prepared to face the anger of Punjabis who will not allow one drop of water to flow into Haryana from the canal, said Sukhbir.
Sukhbir said as far as the SAD was concerned, the issue of SYL had been closed forever in 2016 when the then chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, de-notified all land acquired to build the canal and handed it back to farmers. “Now, there is no land available for the construction of the canal. Thinking of taking water from the canal to Haryana amounts to day dreaming,” added Sukhbir.
Climate change: ‘Three phases gone from cycle of seasons due to temp anomalies’
Unbridled deforestation, mining, rise in vehicles and their movement, and the use of air conditioners have disturbed the cycle of the seasons. Consequently, three of the six seasons that we used to experience are nearly extinct, a new study by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology finds. The temperature increases or decreases so rapidly that these seasons end in less than a week, Sunil Pandey, weather scientist at the university and part of the study team said.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 10 mark after 25 days
The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days. Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times. But on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded three cases, Mohali five and Panchkula four, taking tricity's tally to 12. This also led to a spike in the active cases that crossed the 40 mark after 24 days.
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’
Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans. Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
