The Punjab and Haryana high court while allowing bail to Hisar based Satlok Ashram head Rampal has directed him to not to be part of congregations, where disciples or participants may cause breach in peace and law and order.

Rampal was convicted by a Hisar court in October 2018. (HT File)

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“….in case of violation of condition of bail or in case appellant/accused is found to be indulging in activities having trappings of inciting others to commit any offence, it shall be open to State to take steps for cancellation of bail,” the bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and justice Ramesh Kumari said while allowing bail to Rampal after 11 years.

The order was passed on April 8 and issued on Thursday. Rampal has been in prison since November 2014 in connection with the murder of five women and an 18-month-old baby. He was arrested on November 19, 2014 following several days of face-off between the police and his supporters outside the ashram in Hisar’s Barwala.

Four women were found murdered in the ashram after the stand-off ended and a woman and an infant later died in hospital. The violence also left 110 police personnel and 70 civilians injured. The FIR in question pertains to Rampal facing allegations of waging war against the state and where the state had invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.

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{{^usCountry}} The court noted that about 900 accused have already been granted bail in this case. Out of these co-accused, 140 had been charged under the same sections as Rampal. A total of 425 prosecution witnesses have been listed by the state and only 58 have been examined so far. The trial is not likely to conclude in the near future, it was recorded while passing the bail order. The court also took his age of 75-years into account while granting the bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court noted that about 900 accused have already been granted bail in this case. Out of these co-accused, 140 had been charged under the same sections as Rampal. A total of 425 prosecution witnesses have been listed by the state and only 58 have been examined so far. The trial is not likely to conclude in the near future, it was recorded while passing the bail order. The court also took his age of 75-years into account while granting the bail. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The appellant/accused is, however, directed not to promote any kind of “mob mentality” and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst “disciples” or participants to cause breach in peace, law and order,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The appellant/accused is, however, directed not to promote any kind of “mob mentality” and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst “disciples” or participants to cause breach in peace, law and order,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rampal was convicted by a Hisar court in October 2018 under sections 302 (murder), 343 (wrongful confinement), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sentenced to life imprisonment without remission for the deaths of five women and a child during a standoff with the police in November 2014.

It was in 2025, in two separate pleas on August 28 and September 2, the HC had suspended his sentence in murder cases. In all he had five criminal cases against him. Rampal has been acquitted in two FIRs. According to the prosecution, Rampal confined devotees inside the ashram as the police moved in to arrest him in connection with another case, leading to suffocation and stampede-like conditions.

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