Double grants for outstanding woman sarpanches: Punjab minister Dhaliwal

Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said only women would be appointed as mates in villages under MGNREGA scheme in the state.

Presiding over a seminar on women empowerment at a private institute here, he said the Punjab government was making concerted efforts to strengthen the ethos of women empowerment and added that 50% of panchayat secretary posts would also be kept reserved for women candidates during the upcoming recruitment drive.

Dhaliwal said that double grants would be given to those women sarpanch who have made remarkable achievements by giving outstanding performance in their field.

He called upon women to lead Punjab in every field to restore its age-old glory and eliminate social odds from society.

“If women take charge of our society, social evils such as the drug menace can easily be overcome,” he said.

Dhaliwal also urged women panchayat members to truly discharge their duties by shunning the practices where their male family members take care of their roles and responsibilities in the field.

The minister further said they have also identified about 26,000 acres of land which would soon be freed from illegal possession.