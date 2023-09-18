Double murder: 2 friends hacked to death, four arrested

In a shocking double murder case, a 24-year-old man along with his friend were allegedly killed when he objected to his fiance’s friendship with another male, police said on Monday.

Gulshan and (right) Rahul, the victims. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bodies of the two friends, wrapped in blankets, were fished out from a nullah at Hundal Chowk, Bhamiyan Kalan on Monday. The duo was reported missing since Saturday. Mother of one of the victims had lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Police have arrested four persons, including main suspect Amar Yadav along with his accomplices Abhishek Kumar Rai, Aniket, and a juvenile- all residents of Jeevan Nagar. The fifth accused, Golu Kumar, is yet to be arrested.

The victims have been identified as Gulshan Gupta, 23, from New Gagan Nagar of Daba, and his friend Rahul Singh, 24, from Maya Nagar.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Rahul was engaged to a woman, who happened to be acquainted to one of the accused Amar. Upon discovering their friendship through social media, tensions arose between Rahul and Amar. The dispute escalated to the point where Rahul confronted Amar, urging him to distance himself from the woman. In response, Amar demanded that Rahul end his engagement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To settle the matter, Amar asked Rahul to meet him at a guest house at Hundal Chowk, where Rahul was employed as a caretaker. Rahul brought his friend Gulshan with him. Upon arriving at the guest house, the accused already had a plan to murder Rahul. When Rahul entered the room, Amar and the others assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death. Unfortunately, Gulshan was killed as he had become a witness to the murder,” said the commissioner of police.

“The accused wrapped the victims’ bodies in bed sheets and blankets before using two motorcycles to dispose them in the nullah. Meanwhile, Gulshan’s family had filed a missing report with the police. During the investigation, the police eventually traced the suspects. After arresting Amar and his accomplices, the bodies of the victims were recovered from the nullah on Monday afternoon. Both victims had suffered fatal injuries to their heads and necks,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural), Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, said that the accused had dumped Rahul’s scooter near a garbage dump on Tajpur Road, where it was recovered. When asked about the potential involvement of the woman in the crime, Teja claimed that she was not aware about the conversation between Rahul and Amar.

A case under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Daba police station.

The commissioner of police commended the police team for cracking the case quickly. The team, which includes DCP, rural Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, assistant deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Suhail Qassim Mir, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area B) Sandeep Vadhera, and sub-inspector Kulbir Singh SHO at Daba police station, has been recommended for cash rewards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON