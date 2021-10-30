Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Double murder case: Minor grandson held for killing elderly couple in Ludhiana
Double murder case: Minor grandson held for killing elderly couple in Ludhiana

Ludhiana’s Samrala station house officer Kulwant Singh said that both the accused have been arrested in the double murder case, including boy’s mother
The boy told the police that his grandparents used to harass his parents. (Representational image)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Making a headway in the sensational murder case of an elderly couple that had shocked the city, Samrala police arrested their 17-year-old grandson on Friday. He was sent to juvenile home after being produced in a court.

His mother was arrested on Thursday. The police have already recovered the baseball bat and axe used in the crime from the spot.

The boy told the police that his grandparents used to harass his parents. “They were forced to live in one room of the house despite two more vacant rooms due to the stubborn behaviour of my grandparents,” he added.

The boy also said that his grandparents wanted to kick them out of the single room, in which they were living, and they had moved court in this regard. His parents were mentally disturbed over their behaviour, which instigated him to take the step, the boy added.

Samrala station house officer Kulwant Singh said that both the accused have been arrested in the double murder case. The police will try to file a chargesheet in the court at the earliest after completing the investigation, he added.

The boy, who is a student of Class 11 of a government school in Samrala, had reportedly hacked his grandparents Darshan Singh, 72, and Surinder Kaur, 70, to death in Lall Kalan village on Wednesday.

