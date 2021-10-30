Double murder cracked, woman among two held in Patiala village

The district police solved a double murder case with the arrest of two persons, including a woman, from Patiala’s Bosar Kalan village on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurinder Singh, 29, and his woman friend Manjit Kaur, 40, who helped him in procuring a .32-bore pistol used in the crime.

On October 4 this year, unidentified miscreant shot dead 32-year-old Varinder Singh of Bosar Kalan village when he was returning home after closing his shop in Patiala.

Senior superintendent of police Harcharan Singh Bhullar said during investigation, a special team of the Patiala CIA zeroed in on Gurinder, who developed enmity with Varinder after knowing that his cousin was in a relationship with the latter’s relative.

“On October 12 last year, Gurinder shot dead his cousin Harneet Kaur after he knew about her alleged relationship with Varinder’s relative Sehajpreet Singh. The case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC but after committing the crime, Gurinder concocted a story that he had committed suicide by jumping into a canal on October 22. He left a suicide note and his vehicle and other belongings were recovered from near the canal,” the SSP said.

He added that Gurinder’s family considered him dead. “Gurinder fled and stayed in Madhya Pradesh. He visited Patiala on a few occasions to meet his female friend Manjit Kaur,” said CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was planning to kill another person named Laddi of same village over old rivalry. “We have recovered four countrymade pistols from Gurinder’s possession,” he said.