Double sting: Punjab grapples with sharp rise in dengue, chikungunya cases

With 2,625 cases so far, Punjab is witnessing a rise in dengue cases. Health officials have warned that the prevalence could extend well into mid-December due to the favourable breeding conditions. Patiala has emerged as the worst-affected district with 469 cases, followed by Ludhiana with 268, according to data from the health department. The state is also experiencing a chikungunya outbreak with 307 such cases surpassing last year’s 224.

Though this year’s dengue count is slightly lower than last year’s 2,634 recorded until October 26, the situation remains concerning. The dengue cases in the state last year were 6,260. “Conditions are very conducive for dengue breeding. Therefore further rise is expected in the coming weeks. This year, the dengue season is likely to be extended until mid-December. The threat of further spread looms large,” said a senior official of the Punjab health department.

The state has already reported two suspected dengue-related deaths from Ludhiana district. Confirmation of one of the cases is still awaited, officials said. Meanwhile, health authorities have stepped up surveillance and issued alerts to all civil surgeons to strengthen the response mechanisms in vulnerable areas.

A senior official said the department had directed the districts to ramp up testing and intensify preventive measures, such as fogging, source reduction and public awareness campaigns. “We have already directed districts to increase testing and ensure early detection to prevent complications,” the official said.

Health experts have attributed the rise in dengue cases to extended monsoon conditions, improper sanitation and poor solid waste management. “If immediate preventive steps are not taken, the number of dengue cases may climb significantly in the next few weeks,” said a public health expert, adding that community participation is essential to control mosquito breeding.

Patiala, the worst-hit district, continues to report fresh cases daily. Health teams have been deployed to high-risk areas for fogging and source reduction activities. Ludhiana, the second-worst affected district, has also seen a steady surge in infections, with urban areas and industrial localities emerging as breeding hotspots.

Health authorities have urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean, regularly empty water containers, and ensure no water stagnation in coolers, flower pots or discarded items. Municipal bodies have also been instructed to increase the frequency of fogging drives, particularly in densely populated urban pockets.

Staff shortage, salary delay

Though the health department issues advisories, district officials on the ground have flagged serious challenges, particularly the shortage of field staff. In several districts, dengue breeding checkers and field workers have refused to work after their monthly wages for September remained unpaid.

“We have been directed to carry out door-to-door inspections, but the shortage of manpower is affecting surveillance. Many dengue checkers have not received their salaries, which has caused resentment among field staff,” said a civil surgeon from a Malwa district on the condition of anonymity.

Health officials admitted that resource and staffing gaps could hinder the effectiveness of anti-dengue operations.