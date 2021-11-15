Dowry allegations: Man, kin booked for thrashing, sexually assaulting his wife in Ludhiana

A Delhi-based man and his kin were booked for harassing, beating and sexually assaulting his wife for dowry on Saturday.

It is alleged that the accused were demanding an S-Class Mercedes in dowry and when she refused, the accused chucked her and their two sons out of the house. Later, when they met to resolve the matter, the accused allegedly asked for ₹50 lakh and tried to strangle her with her duppatta and also locked her in a room. She said her husband and his relative sexually assaulted her, after which she lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital bt her parents.

An FIR was registered on September 20 and the case was registered after a probe.

The 38-year-old victim had gotten married in 2003 through a marriage bureau. She alleged that soon after marriage her husband and his family started harassing her for dowry. Her parents gave them expensive gifts of gold and silver on different occasions, but the accused kept on harassing her. The woman’s parents live in Ludhiana.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354-A (sexual harassment), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.