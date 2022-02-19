Dowry case: Ludhiana woman ends life, husband, in-laws booked for abetment

The police on Friday lodged an FIR against husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of a 32-year-old woman, who allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry ended her life by consuming poison, for abetment to suicide.

Complainant, father of the victim, resident of Shivaji Nagar, said his daughter had married the accused, who is a resident of Sharma Colony of Zirakpur in 2019.

He alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused had started harassing her for dowry. He said he intervened several times, but to no avail.

“On February 8, after my daughter told me about the harassment, I took her home. She was under mental depression due to the harassment. On February 11, she consumed some poisonous substance, following which we rushed her to hospital. She was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where she died on February 16,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

It is second such case in the past two days. On February 16, allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws, a 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bulara village. The police have arrested her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law for dowry death. The victim had married a software engineer three years ago. The couple had a one-year-old son.