Dowry death: Father-in-law, husband held for murder
The police have booked the husband and in-laws of the victim under Section 302 (attempt to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy)
The police on Friday arrested the husband and father-in-law of a 25-year-old woman for allegedly murdering and cremating the body to destroy the evidence.
The police have booked the husband and in-laws of the victim under Section 302 (attempt to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). The accused have been identified as husband Nima Ram, father-in-law Jaga Ram, mother-in-law Rekha Rani and sisters-in-law Anju and Sapna.
Sangrur resident Surjit Singh, brother of the deceased, said he got information about his sister’s death from her in-laws on Thursday evening. He said when he reached Nabha, he came to know that her in-laws had taken her body to the cremation ground. “When I reached the cremation ground, they had already consigned the body to flames, but with the help of fire brigade, I managed to douse the flames.”
The victim’s brother said his sister’s in-laws used to beat up and torture her for dowry. They also harassed her mentally for not being able to conceive a child. The woman was married to accused Nima Ram in 2021.
Nabha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devinder Attari said they had arrested the husband and father-in-law of the victim. “The arrested accused will be thoroughly interrogated, and raids are on to nab the other accused,” said the DSP.