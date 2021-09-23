Dowry death: Newlywed woman found dead in Ludhiana

A 24-year-old woman was found dead two-and-a-half months after her marriage in Gurpal Nagar on Tuesday.

The victim’s mother has alleged that her daughter’s mother-in-law, husband, and his cousin had been demanding dowry from them, and had staged her murder to look like a suicide. The victim had been found hanging from the fan.

The victim had married the accused, who works as an accountant at a private firm, on July 2. The complainant, a Gurugram-based schoolteacher, said the accused had started harassing her daughter for dowry soon after her marriage. They had been demanding ₹5 lakh from her.

“On Sunday, around 3pm, my daughter spoke to me on the phone and said her in-laws and husband were torturing her and they might kill her. Three hours later, I received a phone call from her mother-in-law saying that her daughter had died by suicide,” the complainant said.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, Division Number 6 station house officer, said a case had been registered under Sections 304B (dowry death), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.