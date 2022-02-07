Dowry harassment: 19-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana, husband arrested

Allegedly facing dowry harassment, a 19-year-old woman ended her life in her rented accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar of Sahnewal on Sunday. Police have arrested her husband for dowry death.

The victim had got married to him in December 2020. Her father, who resides in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, told the police that the accused started harassing the victim soon after marriage. He said he had intervened several times but to no avail.

Fed up of the constant harassment, the victim ended her life on February 5 when the husband was at work.

The husband was the first to discover the lifeless body after returning from work.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.