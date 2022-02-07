Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dowry harassment: 19-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana, husband arrested
Dowry harassment: 19-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana, husband arrested

The woman had got married to the accused in December 2020; her father said she started facing dowry harassment soon after marriage, she ended her life on February 5
The woman’s husband was the first to discover the lifeless body in her rented accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar of Sahnewal in Ludhiana when he returned from work on February 5. He has been arrested for dowry harassment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 05:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly facing dowry harassment, a 19-year-old woman ended her life in her rented accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar of Sahnewal on Sunday. Police have arrested her husband for dowry death.

The victim had got married to him in December 2020. Her father, who resides in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, told the police that the accused started harassing the victim soon after marriage. He said he had intervened several times but to no avail.

Fed up of the constant harassment, the victim ended her life on February 5 when the husband was at work.

The husband was the first to discover the lifeless body after returning from work.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

