D-Pharmacy fake certificates scam: Court dismisses bail plea of Bathinda varsity’s medical superintendent

A local court here on Wednesday dismissed the regular bail plea of Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill, medical superintendent of a Bathinda university, who was arrested by the state vigilance bureau for allegedly admitting ineligible candidates and issuing D-Pharmacy degrees ‘fraudulently’ in connivance with registrars and officials of Punjab State Pharmacy Council (PSPC). Additional district and sessions judge Ajit Attri dismissed the bail plea of Gill. (HT)

Spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said Gurpreet Singh Gill, medical superintendent of Adesh University, Bathinda, was arrested on January 15.

along with Sarabjit Singh Brar, principal, RS Ramakodi, former principal of Lala Lajpat Rai College, Sehna, Barnala district, and Baljinder Singh Bajwa, former principal of the same college.

Earlier, the bureau had arrested Parveen Kumar Bharadwaj and Dr Tejvir Singh, both former registrars of PSPC along with superintendent Ashok Kumar. Nine pharmacists were also nominated and arrested in this case.

On December 8, 2023, the Ludhiana vigilance bureau had lodged an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465, 466, 468, (all related to forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against the accused for issuing licences of D-Pharmacy to ‘ineligible students’ studying in private colleges. Later, they had added IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), and 467 ( also forgery) along with sections 7, 7-A, 8, 13(1) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the FIR.

Giving more details of this case the spokesperson further added that in order to fill the vacant seats in D-Pharmacy institutions, the owners/principals of private colleges allegedly admitted students from other states in connivance with the above mentioned registrars and officials of PSPC without obtaining mandatory migration certificates, accepting significant bribes from unsuspecting candidates. Moreover, several students obtained admission to the D-pharmacy course by possessing the requisite 10+2 educational qualifications in medical or non-medical streams privately, whereas it has to be passed in regular classes and by attending science practical.