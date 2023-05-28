Ludhiana: Three held for drug peddling 1.6 kg heroin seized

Six months after his brother was arrested for suspected drug peddling, a Dr Ambedkar Nagar resident along with his two aides landed in Special Task Force (STF) net for allegedly smuggling heroin.

(Getty images)

The STF recovered 1.6 kg heroin and a car from their possession. The accused were smuggling heroin from Ferozepur.

The STF lodged an FIR against the accused- identified as Shubham Sidhu alias Ganju, 26, Sonu, 28- both residents of Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Dimple Kumar alias Bablu, 40, of Hargobind Nagar.

Shubham is the brother of Tarun Sidhu alias Tanu, who was arrested by the STF six months ago for smuggling heroin in huge quantities.

The STF officials also seized their car in which they were smuggling the contraband.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in charge at STF Ludhiana range, said that the STF arrested the accused at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Jhande village following a tip-off.

According to the inspector, they received information that some of the drug peddlers were smuggling a consignment of heroin in the city. The STF signalled a car coming from Ferozepur side to stop for checking. Instead of stopping there, the accused tried to escape. The STF personnel gave them a chase and arrested them. When frisked, they recovered 1.6 kg heroin from the car.

“During questioning, the accused told police that they had procured heroin from a man named Rahul of Ferozepur and were coming to the city to sell the drugs among the addicts at a higher price,” the inspector said.

Shubham is already facing trial in two cases, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He came out on bail from the jail in 2020, while Dimple Kumar, who is a taxi driver, is facing trial in a case of attempted murder, the inspector said.

He said that the accused themselves are drug addicts. They indulged in drug peddling five years ago. The STF will bring Rahul for questioning too.

A case under sections 21, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali.

