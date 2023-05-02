Farooq Abdullah attacks Centre for not holding G20 meetings in Jammu

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday rued Jammu being given a miss from the itinerary of G20 summit meetings and expressed surprise over the alleged silence from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about the same. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addressing a press conference in Jammu. (ANI)

Fielding media queries at the party headquarters here on the sidelines of May Day function, Farooq questioned why Jammu has been ignored from G20 meetings.

“G20 summit is a routine affair. This time it’s happening in India and next time it will be held in some other country. The tragedy is that they have avoided Jammu in G20 plans. They are holding it in Leh, in Kashmir but not in Jammu. I am surprised that not a single leader of BJP is saying anything on this,” Adullah said.

“Those who yelled Jammu, Jammu, Jammu and Dogra, Dogra, Dogra… none of them are speaking a word about it. Isn’t Jammu important or Jammu is taken for granted. I think the G20 meet should be held here,” he added.

To another query on migrant workers vis-à-vis government plans to provide them accommodation post the revocation of Article 370, he said, “Jammu is going to lose its identity, Dogra identity will be lost. I see it as an attempt to bring an end to Dogra culture, Dogri language and Dogra region.”

“Outsiders will settle here and take away our jobs and everything. I feel sad and regret that no BJP leader is speaking against it,” he said, adding, “If time comes, NC will do whatever is required.”

On assembly polls, the NC veteran said that he doesn’t bother anymore for the assembly elections.

“They will do it when they want to. It is their choice,” he said.

The leader also took a swipe at the BJP government over the Poonch ambush, saying, “They (BJP) had said that when Article 370 will end, terrorism will also end. They said that Article 370 was responsible for terrorism. Has terrorism ended (despite revocation of 370. Our five brave soldiers were killed. Isn’t it shameful? They were being ferried in non-bullet proof vehicles. What else would have happened to them.”